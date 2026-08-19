Report: NFL Makes Decision on Terrion Arnold

Terrion Arnold appears headed back to the NFL, but the former Detroit Lions first-round pick reportedly will not be allowed onto the field anytime soon.

The Seattle Seahawks have reached an agreement with Arnold, but the contract has yet to be finalized as the team works through several issues surrounding his ongoing legal situation. Now, a new report indicates the NFL has determined what will happen once Arnold officially joins Seattle.

According to Ian Rapoport, Arnold is expected to be placed on the Commissioner Exempt List after signing his contract, meaning he would not be permitted to practice or play for the Seahawks while on the list.

That creates considerable uncertainty over whether Arnold will play at all during the 2026 season.

Terrion Arnold’s Return Will Have to Wait

Seattle’s interest in Arnold became public last week after the Seahawks worked out the former Lions cornerback and eventually reached an agreement with him.

The agreement, however, has not resulted in Arnold immediately joining the active roster.

“We’re working through that and when’s the best time for him to come in, but we have an agreement with him and we’ll see,” Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said Friday. “But I just really don’t know what, you know, how we’re gonna do it.”

We now have a better idea why Seattle has been proceeding cautiously.

The latest report says the signing process could take some time and that Arnold will be placed on the Commissioner Exempt List once he officially joins an NFL roster.

Under the NFL’s rules, a player on the Commissioner Exempt List cannot practice, play or attend games. With permission from his club, he can still be present at the facility for certain activities, including meetings, individual workouts, treatment and rehabilitation.

There is also no automatic timetable for removal from the list. That decision remains with the league, which means Seattle cannot simply circle a date on the calendar and know when Arnold will become available.

Arnold’s Legal Case Remains Unresolved

Arnold is currently facing eight felony charges related to an alleged robbery and kidnapping incident in Florida. The case remains unresolved, and the allegations have not been adjudicated.

Detroit released Arnold on June 29, five days after his arrest. The decision abruptly ended the former Alabama star’s tenure with the organization just two years after the Lions selected him with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Lions later watched Arnold clear waivers, making him free to negotiate with other teams. As we reported at the time, several clubs continued to show interest despite the uncertainty surrounding his football availability.

Seattle ultimately decided the potential reward was worth pursuing.

Macdonald has acknowledged the seriousness of the situation while explaining that the Seahawks conducted their own evaluation before agreeing to bring Arnold into the organization. Seattle had also evaluated him extensively coming out of Alabama before the 2024 draft.

Seattle May Be Waiting a Long Time

From a football standpoint, there is little doubt why teams remained intrigued.

Arnold started 22 of his 24 games during two seasons in Detroit, recording 91 tackles, 18 passes defended and one interception. He is still only 23 years old and was viewed as one of the NFL’s more promising young corners before his legal situation changed the direction of his career.

The question is whether Seattle will actually get to use him in 2026.

That was already looming over the situation when we examined Arnold’s potential NFL comeback earlier this month. The court process may allow Arnold to participate in certain work-related activities, but the NFL has its own authority under the Personal Conduct Policy.

The reported Commissioner Exempt designation means Seattle could technically have Arnold under contract without having him available for practices or games.

That could continue for weeks or potentially much longer. At this point, there is no reported date for when the league would reconsider his status.

Lions Have Already Moved Forward

For Detroit, this does not change much.

The Lions made their decision in June and have spent training camp rebuilding their cornerback rotation without Arnold. D.J. Reed and Rock Ya-Sin have taken the lead on the outside, while Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Nick Whiteside and others continue competing for roles.

Dan Campbell also made it clear over the weekend that he understood why other teams were willing to investigate Arnold’s situation before deciding whether to sign him. Detroit simply reached a different conclusion about what was best for its organization.

Seattle now gets the opportunity to see whether Arnold can eventually resume his NFL career.

The NFL, however, reportedly has made sure that return will not happen immediately.

Bottom Line

Terrion Arnold appears to have found his second NFL opportunity, but there is now a significant obstacle standing between him and the football field.

The Seahawks still intend to sign the former Lions first-round pick, according to multiple reports, but Arnold is expected to be placed on the Commissioner Exempt List once that happens. That would prevent him from practicing or playing until the league allows him to return.

For now, Seattle can make the investment.

It just has no guarantee when, or if, it will actually get Arnold onto the field during the 2026 season.