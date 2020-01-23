26.5 F
Detroit
Thursday, January 23, 2020
Detroit Lions News

NFL Draft analyst explains why Detroit Lions must consider Tua Tagovailoa

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

Had it not been for a freak hip injury, Tua Tagovailoa would almost certainly be the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Unfortunately, Tua did suffer a major injury and as a result, he will likely drop a few places.

Embed from Getty Images

One of the hottest topics in this area has been whether or not the Detroit Lions should select Tua with their No. 3 pick.

NFL analyst Bucky Brooks spoke to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press and he believes the Lions must consider taking Tagovailoa at No. 3.

“The Tua-Matthew Stafford conversation is a big one,” NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks told the Free Press on Wednesday at the Senior Bowl. “I think what you have to figure out is, what do you see (from) Matt Stafford in the next two, three, four years? With a back injury and based on how you kind of project his level of play, you may take the young quarterback. If you take the young quarterback, it enables you to build your team differently, to surround your team and spend dollars at other areas to upgrade it. So there’s some advantages to that.”

Brooks added that it would be interesting to see what the Lions could get in return if they were to put Matthew Stafford on the trading block.

“I think because of the win-now premise, it may make it a little harder to invest in a young quarterback that high,” Brooks said. “But it would be interesting to see, if they dangled Matthew Stafford on the trade market, what could they fetch back for a franchise quarterback.”

Nation, what do you think? Should the Lions select Tua at No. 3 and try to trade Stafford?

–Quotes courtesy of Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press– LINK

 

SourceDave Birkett
ViaDetroit Free Press
