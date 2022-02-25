NFL Draft expert weighs in on what would be a bold decision for Detroit Lions

We are still a couple of months out from the 2022 NFL Draft but as it stands, most believe the Detroit Lions will be in a position to select Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick as many assume the Jacksonville Jaguars will take an offensive tackle at No. 1.

But, what if the Jaguars end up selecting Hutchinson with the No. 1 overall pick? Would the Lions just go with the next best EDGE on the board in Kayvon Thibodeaux out of Oregon or would they shock a lot of people (including myself) but selecting S Kyle Hamilton out of Notre Dame?

On Friday, NFL Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah weighed in on the possibility of the Lions taking Hamilton if Hutchinson is no longer available and he said he has no issues with it.

From Detroit Free Press:

“If Hutchinson’s off the board and he’s gone, if he goes one, I would have no issues whatsoever with them taking Kyle Hamilton and saying this is a plug-and-play guy who’s going to give them something they desperately need, and that’s somebody that can make a play,” Jeremiah said. “In a different draft, where maybe you had some guys at a different level of grades, then you could say, ‘OK, well, I’ll lean towards the edge rusher, positional value, all that stuff.’ But I think Kyle Hamilton stacks up really well with everybody in this draft.”

Jeremiah admitted that he is a bit biased as he has gotten to watch Los Angeles Chargers S Derwin James play up, close, and personal over the past four years.

“To me there is a real debate going on around the league about just how high you take safeties,” Jeremiah said. “I’m a little more biased in favor of them. Calling the Charger games for the last four years, seeing every game that Derwin James has played there and the impact that position can make, and think back to my time (as a scout) with the Baltimore Ravens and seeing what Ed Reed can do. So I don’t necessarily agree with the conventional wisdom on that, of how high you take a safety.”