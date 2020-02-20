NFL Draft prospect Tua Tagovailoa reveals ‘dream destination’

One of the biggest questions heading into the 2020 NFL Draft is how high will QB Tua Tagovailoa out of Alabama be selected?

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

The thought is that Tua will go somewhere in the top 5, depending on if trades are made but as it stands, it does not look like he will get to his dream destination.

On Thursday, Tagovailoa told Sam Wyche of the NFL Network that if he could pick any team to play for, it would be the Dallas Cowboys.

Tua Tagovailoa just told @wyche89 on @NFLTotalAccess that if he were to pick any team to play for it would be….. The Cowboys. — Andrew Groover (@APGroover) February 21, 2020

- Advertisement -

Sorry, Tua, but you are going to have to play a team other than the Cowboys. That you can write in stone.