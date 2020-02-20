19.2 F
Detroit Lions News

NFL Draft prospect Tua Tagovailoa reveals ‘dream destination’

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

One of the biggest questions heading into the 2020 NFL Draft is how high will QB Tua Tagovailoa out of Alabama be selected?

Embed from Getty Images

The thought is that Tua will go somewhere in the top 5, depending on if trades are made but as it stands, it does not look like he will get to his dream destination.

On Thursday, Tagovailoa told Sam Wyche of the NFL Network that if he could pick any team to play for, it would be the Dallas Cowboys.

Sorry, Tua, but you are going to have to play a team other than the Cowboys. That you can write in stone.

Comments

