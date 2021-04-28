NFL Draft Rumor: Philadelphia Eagles have talked to Detroit Lions about trading up

Sharing is caring!

The 2021 NFL Draft is just one day away and the rumors continue to swirl in regards to what the Detroit Lions will do with the No. 7 overall pick.

According to a report from Alicia Colegrove, the Philadelphia Eagles have reached out to the Lions about trading for the No. 7 pick.

In order for the Eagles to move up from No. 12, they would likely have to give up that pick, along with the No. 70 pick in 2021 and a 2022 second-round pick. Who knows, maybe the Lions could even convince the Eagles to give up the No. 37 pick this year to go along with the No. 12 pick, but that is a bit above the value of the No. 7 pick.