NFL Draft Twitter rips Lions’ HC Matt Patricia for Senior Bowl practice

The Detroit Lions finished the 2019 season with a 3-12-1 record, which was good enough (or bad enough) for the third-worst record in the NFL.

For their efforts, the Lions were not only awarded the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but they were also selected to coach the North team in the 2020 Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL.

On Tuesday, Lions head coach Matt Patricia and his coaching staff had their first opportunity to put the North squad through a practice and that is exactly what they did.

Now, for those media members who are familiar with the way Patricia runs a practice, Tuesday was nothing out of the ordinary.

But for those who were in attendance and not familiar with the way Patricia runs a practice, there was some head-scratching going on.

Personally, I believe Patricia is running practice the way he is so he can see how the players would fit in and adapt to his style of coaching. If guy are not willing to work hard now, they will not be willing to when they are in the NFL.