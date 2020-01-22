19.3 F
Detroit
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

NFL Draft Twitter rips Lions’ HC Matt Patricia for Senior Bowl practice

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

NFL Draft Twitter rips Lions’ HC Matt Patricia for Senior Bowl practice

The Detroit Lions finished the 2019 season with a 3-12-1 record, which was good enough (or bad enough) for...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Report: Detroit Lions ‘VERY’ in play to select QB in 2020 NFL Draft

According to everything we have heard and everything that has been reported, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford will be...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Update on Detroit Lions DT Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison

Damon 'Snacks' Harrison signed a 1-year contract extension with the Detroit Lions prior to the 2019 season, meaning he...
Read more
Arnold Powell

The Detroit Lions finished the 2019 season with a 3-12-1 record, which was good enough (or bad enough) for the third-worst record in the NFL.

For their efforts, the Lions were not only awarded the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but they were also selected to coach the North team in the 2020 Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL.

Embed from Getty Images

On Tuesday, Lions head coach Matt Patricia and his coaching staff had their first opportunity to put the North squad through a practice and that is exactly what they did.

Now, for those media members who are familiar with the way Patricia runs a practice, Tuesday was nothing out of the ordinary.

But for those who were in attendance and not familiar with the way Patricia runs a practice, there was some head-scratching going on.

In fact, some took to Twitter to let the world know how poorly the practice went.

Here are a few examples.

Nation, do you make anything of this?

Personally, I believe Patricia is running practice the way he is so he can see how the players would fit in and adapt to his style of coaching. If guy are not willing to work hard now, they will not be willing to when they are in the NFL.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleReport: Detroit Lions ‘VERY’ in play to select QB in 2020 NFL Draft

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

NFL Draft Twitter rips Lions’ HC Matt Patricia for Senior Bowl practice

The Detroit Lions finished the 2019 season with a 3-12-1 record, which was good enough (or bad enough) for...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: Detroit Lions ‘VERY’ in play to select QB in 2020 NFL Draft

Arnold Powell - 0
According to everything we have heard and everything that has been reported, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford will be good to go for the...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Update on Detroit Lions DT Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison

Arnold Powell - 0
Damon 'Snacks' Harrison signed a 1-year contract extension with the Detroit Lions prior to the 2019 season, meaning he is now under contract through...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Is Justin Verlander using a burner Twitter account to defend himself?

Arnold Powell - 0
In case you have been in a bubble and have not yet heard, Major League Baseball has determined the Houston Astros cheated by using...
Read more
College Sports

Bench clearing brawl takes place at conclusion of Kansas vs. Kansas State

Arnold Powell - 0
Emotions are always high during in-state rivalries and that was certainly the case on Tuesday night when Kansas and Kansas State squared off. Watch as...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Report: Detroit Lions ‘VERY’ in play to select QB in 2020 NFL Draft

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
According to everything we have heard and everything that has been reported, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford will be good to go for the...
Read more

Update on Detroit Lions DT Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Damon 'Snacks' Harrison signed a 1-year contract extension with the Detroit Lions prior to the 2019 season, meaning he is now under contract through...
Read more

49ers GM John Lynch gives advice to Detroit Lions HC Matt Patricia

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
As you have certainly heard by now, the San Francisco 49ers went from having the second-worst record in the NFL in 2018 to a...
Read more

Report: Police investigating Antonio Brown for possible battery

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
According to preliminary reports, Hollywood police are investigating former NFL receiver Antonio Brown for possible battery at his home. Cameron Wolfe is reporting that there...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”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”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.