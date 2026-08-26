NFL Makes Massive Change to Pro Bowl

The NFL has spent years trying to fix the Pro Bowl.

Change the location. Change the rules. Remove tackling. Add skills competitions. Turn it into flag football. Move it to Super Bowl week.

Apparently, the league has finally landed on the one solution it hadn’t tried yet.

Stop playing the game.

According to The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones, the NFL will no longer hold a Pro Bowl game, ending its annual all-star exhibition after years of declining relevance and repeated attempts to reinvent it.

Players will still earn Pro Bowl recognition.

There is another change that may be even more important: alternates will no longer receive Pro Bowl recognition.

Frankly, that second part might do more to save the Pro Bowl than anything the NFL has tried in the past 15 years.

The NFL Tried Everything

The traditional tackle game had already been dead for several years.

In 2023, the NFL replaced it with the Pro Bowl Games, moving toward skills competitions and flag football in an effort to create something players could participate in without taking the injury risks associated with an actual football game. NFL.com explained the format change at the time

Then came another experiment in 2026.

The league moved the event into Super Bowl week in San Francisco and staged the flag football game inside the Moscone Center. The NFC beat the AFC 66-52 in what will apparently become the final version of an NFL Pro Bowl game.

It was creative.

It still didn’t solve the real problem.

The best NFL players had very little reason to participate.

Nobody should blame them. If you’re making millions of dollars and just survived an NFL season, risking even a minor injury to play an exhibition flag football game isn’t exactly an irresistible sales pitch.

That led to opt-outs.

Opt-outs led to replacements.

Replacements led to more replacements.

Eventually, the words “Pro Bowler” stopped necessarily meaning what fans assumed they meant.

Lions Provide Perfect Example of the Problem

Detroit actually gives us a pretty good illustration.

Following the 2025 season, the Lions had five players initially selected to the Pro Bowl: Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell, Aidan Hutchinson and Jack Campbell.

Four were selected as starters.

Detroit also had five alternates: Jared Goff, Brian Branch, Jameson Williams, Kerby Joseph and Sam LaPorta. We broke down Detroit’s original five selections and five alternates when the roster was announced.

Then players began dropping out.

Goff, originally the NFC’s first alternate at quarterback, eventually replaced Seattle’s Sam Darnold and officially earned the fifth Pro Bowl selection of his career. He joined six Lions who participated in the event.

To be clear, Goff had an excellent season. He threw for 4,564 yards and 34 touchdowns, and there was nothing ridiculous about him receiving recognition.

The process was the problem.

Under the NFL’s new approach, a future player in Goff’s situation wouldn’t suddenly become a Pro Bowler because someone ahead of him couldn’t or didn’t want to participate.

That makes the original selection mean more.

And it probably should.

Goff’s fifth Pro Bowl has already become part of how his 2025 season is described, including when Dan Campbell recently discussed what makes Detroit’s quarterback special.

That’s how permanent these labels become.

Killing the Game Might Actually Save the Honor

This is where the NFL finally got something right.

Fans didn’t need another Pro Bowl format.

They needed the Pro Bowl selection itself to mean something again.

If Gibbs, Sewell, Hutchinson or Campbell is voted among the NFC’s best at his position, put that on the résumé forever. Celebrate it. Recognize it. Hand out a trophy. Give them an absurdly expensive watch if that’s what we’re doing.

Just don’t keep moving down the ballot until someone agrees to show up.

The 2026 event demonstrated how far the process could stretch. The official AFC roster included numerous replacements, including Cleveland quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who eventually joined the team after originally being well down the quarterback pecking order.

That’s when the distinction between selected Pro Bowler and event participant becomes pretty important.

Now the NFL is apparently making that distinction for us.

The Pro Bowl game had been dying slowly for years.

The NFL finally stopped trying to resuscitate it.

Ironically, killing the game may be the best thing the league could have done to make being a Pro Bowler matter again.