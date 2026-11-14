The NFL is being forced to make some unusual last-minute officiating changes ahead of Sunday’s Week 10 games. And this time, it has nothing to do with player injuries, weather conditions, or questionable coaching decisions.

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According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the league has announced changes to its officiating assignments because of the nationwide air travel disruptions that began Friday.

The situation has become serious enough that three backup referees will be called upon to serve as lead officials for multiple games this weekend.

NFL Makes Emergency Officiating Changes for Week 10

In a statement shared by Schefter on X, the NFL explained its decision to reassign officials.

“Due to the ongoing nationwide impact to air travel this weekend, the NFL has adjusted its officiating assignments for Week 10 games, reassigning officials to games within driving distance of their hometowns.”

According to the league, the adjustments will require three officials who normally serve in other positions to step into the referee role.

The updated assignments include:

Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints: Duane Heydt

Duane Heydt Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans: Barry Anderson

Barry Anderson Miami Dolphins vs. Indianapolis Colts: Don Willard

Don Willard Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Don Willard

Willard’s name appears twice, and that is not a misprint. He is scheduled to work the Colts game in the 1 p.m. ET window, then drive to Cincinnati for the Sunday night game, per Football Zebras. A referee handling two games in one day is almost unheard of.

The NFL also explained that all 17 officiating crews have a designated backup referee who trains throughout the year to take over if necessary. That preparation is now being put to the test under circumstances that nobody could have anticipated heading into the weekend.

What Does This Mean for the Detroit Lions?

The Detroit Lions are preparing for their Week 10 showdown against the New England Patriots in Munich, Germany. Fortunately, the NFL’s announcement does not identify the Lions’ game as one of the contests requiring an emergency referee assignment.

Detroit and New England are already in Germany preparing for Sunday’s game, which is scheduled to kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET. The Lions are looking to extend their four-game winning streak, and Dan Campbell has expressed confidence in his team’s preparation for the international matchup.

The NFL’s decision is another reminder of just how much Friday’s air travel problems have disrupted the sports world. And while the league appears to have contingency plans in place, having to shuffle officials around the country roughly a day before Sunday’s slate of games is certainly not something you see every week.