NFL evaluator questions if Jameson Williams is a ‘True No. 1’ or an ‘explosive complement’

When it comes to the 2022 NFL Draft, there is no question about it that the Detroit Lions made what was arguably the boldest move as they moved up 20 spots in the 1st Round to select WR Jameson Williams out of Alabama.

There is no question about it that the Lions won their trade with the Minnesota Vikings but whether or not they made the correct decision to select Williams with the No. 12 overall pick is one that will be scrutinized for years to come.

During a recent interview with Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com, Greg Cosell, who is the Executive producer and analyst for NFL Matchup and senior producer at NFL Films, gave his evaluation of Jameson Williams.

Will Jameson Williams be a ‘True No. 1’ or an ‘explosive complement’?

From Detroit Lions:

“Williams’ 2021 season ended in the national championship game with a torn ACL, but his tape showed him to be the most explosive vertical receiver in college football with the accelerating deep speed to get on top of and run away from corners consistently and the easy ability to track the ball. Williams possesses a natural quickness and explosiveness to his movement that was evident in his route quickness and his ability to separate on intermediate routes in addition to his outstanding run-after-catch ability.

“While Williams’ calling card was his vertical explosiveness, he also showed some detail and nuance to his route running with an understanding of how to use his vertical stem to threaten corners and then snap off routes with needed separation. Williams lined up both outside and the slot in Alabama’s offense and my sense is he will be a multiple location receiver in the NFL with the emphasis on getting him free access off the ball so he can maximize his speed and explosiveness. Embed from Getty Images

“The question some will have will be his ability to make tough catches in traffic and make contested catches given his slighter frame and less than desired play strength, and that’s a question that will get to the heart of what Williams can be in the NFL. Is he a true No. 1 or is he more of the explosive complement? The bottom line is Williams is a big play waiting to happen and those kinds of explosive traits are always in demand in the NFL.