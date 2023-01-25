Merch
    NFL exec says Detroit Lions could do damage in 2023 NFL Playoffs

    By W.G. Brady

    Inside the Article:

    Though the Detroit Lions finished the 2022 NFL regular season as one of the hottest teams in the league by winning eight of their final ten games, it was not quite enough to get them into the playoffs. One reason why the Lions were able to finish the season with a 9-7 record was the play of quarterback Jared Goff, who was pretty much flawless over the last couple of months of the season.

    NFL executive believes in 2023 Detroit Lions

    Jeremy Fowler of ESPN recently spoke to some NFL executives, and one executive said that though he is not “completely sold” on Goff replicating what he did in 2022, he believes that if he does, the Lions could “do some damage” in the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

    “I'm not completely sold on Jared Goff keeping up his play from this year, but if he can, there's no reason why they can't do some damage in the playoffs,” an NFC exec said.

    Bottom Line

    This is not exactly a bold prediction, as there is no question about it that the Lions could make some noise in the 2023 NFL Playoffs if Goff is able to repeat what he did over the last couple of months of the 2022 regular season.

    • The Lions have two picks in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and five Top 100 picks
    • The Lions will have quite a few second and third-year players who will take another step forward
    • The Lions could win the NFC North for the first time ever in 2023

