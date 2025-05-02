Detroit Lions mock draft 2025 Detroit Lions Will Johnson NFL Draft

NFL Executive: Lions Using Eagles’ Super Bowl Blueprint in NFL Draft

The Lions focused on the trenches again in the 2025 NFL Draft, and an NFL exec says that approach mirrors the Eagles' Super Bowl-winning formula.

The Detroit Lions didn’t follow the crowd in the 2025 NFL Draft—and that’s exactly how Brad Holmes likes it.

While fans and analysts expected the Lions to prioritize an edge rusher early, Holmes zagged. Instead of reaching for one of the top pass rushers, Detroit leaned into its identity: building from the trenches. The Lions used their first three picks on DT Tyleik Williams, OG Tate Ratledge, and OG Miles Frazier, all from powerhouse college programs.

And that strategy? It drew a pretty flattering comparison.

“Keep building on the lines, which is what they do there,” one NFL executive told The Athletic’s Mike Sando. “They play to their strengths, and let’s call it what it is: the Philly mindset. Not a bad strategy.”

Brad Holmes Gets the Benefit of the Doubt

Some questioned taking Williams in the first round due to his lack of pass-rush production, but the exec acknowledged Holmes’ track record of hitting on picks like Alim McNeill, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Kerby Joseph.

“They pretty much took a run-defending nose tackle in the first round, but they are very firm on their style of ball, and it has paid off,” the exec added.

In other words: if Brad Holmes does it, there’s probably a good reason.

Not Flashy, But Effective

The Lions aren’t worried about draft grades or internet reactions. Their picks weren’t the sexiest, but they were on brand: tough, physical, and from programs that play high-level football.

And if following the Eagles’ blueprint of trench dominance gets Detroit one step closer to the Super Bowl? Holmes might just be onto something.

