The 2022 NFL season is right around the corner and the Detroit Lions and tight end T.J. Hockenson still have not agreed to a contract extension.

That being said, Hockenson says he is not worried at all about his contract and that when the time comes, he will sign.

“I’m not very good with the business side of things,” Hockenson said. “Guys tell me what I should make, what I shouldn’t make, and I’m like, ‘I don’t give a — I don’t really care.’ That’s one of those things where I’m going to play between the white lines, and whatever happens will happen.

“I told my agent, ‘You do your thing, and I’ll do my thing.’ That’s kind of where it’s at. I don’t really know much, I don’t really care to know much. I’m just here every day to play with my teammates, and when that time comes to sign a piece of paper, I’ll do that.”

NFL executive gives Lions TE T.J. Hockenson some love

Heading into the 2022 season, Hockenson still has plenty to prove as a former Top 10 NFL Draft pick but according to a survey conducted by ESPN, he is a Top 10 tight end in the league.

In fact, according to players, coaches, and executives around the league, Hockenson comes in at No. 7 on ESPN’s Top 10 Tight Ends in the NFL list.

From ESPN:

Hockenson is a tight end in the classic sense, about as well-rounded as they come. His 2021 production was solid (61 catches for 583 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games) while playing in the league’s 25th-ranked scoring offense.

“He has some explosion in the passing game, and he’s a competitive blocker,” an NFC exec said. “As far as all-around tight ends go, he’s really good. Not flashy.”

Hockenson posted a respectable 86.1 Pro Football Focus rating, and his 44.4% reception rate on tight-window throws was sixth at the position (NFL Next Gen Stats). The Lions are expected to prioritize Hockenson in contract extension talks sometime this summer.

Hockenson came in just below Dallas Goedert (Eagles) and just above Dalton Schultz (Cowboys).

Nation, where would you rank T.J. Hockenson when it comes to NFL tight ends?

