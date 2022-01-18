NFL executive suggests Sean McVay could leave Los Angeles Rams

Could Sean McVay, who is only 35, actually leave the Los Angeles Rams following the 2022 NFL Playoffs?

Well, that is what one NFL executive has suggested to ESPN saying that McVay could leave and do TV for a while if he wins a Super Bowl this season with the Rams.

From ESPN:

(Sean) McVay is half (Pete) Carroll’s age (35), but several execs have made the Jon Gruden comparison with his career path (minus the email scandal, obviously).

“I think he’s trying to get that Super Bowl ring quickly so then he can have options. … If he wants to do TV for a while, he’d be great at it and can always go back and coach any team he wants after that,” an NFC exec said.

Nation, can you see McVay leaving the Rams if they win a Super Bowl? I can’t.