NFL Executive Throws Shade at Amon-Ra St. Brown

Amon-Ra St. Brown Secures Spot on Top-10 WR List amidst Mixed Reviews

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has been honored with a spot on ESPN’s top-10 wide receivers list for 2024, landing at seventh place. This significant recognition follows nearly 80 ballots submitted by league executives, coaches, and scouts.

St. Brown’s ascension on the list comes after being overlooked in previous years. An NFC offensive coach praised his reliability, stating, “He’s really tough. You know where the ball is going on third down and he’s usually coming up with it.” Reflecting his consistency, St. Brown ranks tied-third in the NFL for receptions on third down resulting in first downs (43) since 2022, just behind CeeDee Lamb and Tyreek Hill.

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Skepticism and Performance Metrics

Despite this recognition, some skepticism remains. An NFC executive suggested that Amon-Ra St. Brown’s performance heavily relies on the Lions’ offensive scheme. “That scheme and what [offensive coordinator] Ben Johnson has done makes him look really good,” the executive commented to ESPN,“he’s more dependent on the scheme than some of the other receivers on this list.”

Last season, St. Brown’s statistics were notably impressive. He tied for second in receptions (119), placed third in receiving yards (1,515), and tied for fourth in receiving touchdowns (10). His efficiency was underscored by a sixth-best drop percentage (3.3%), tying for sixth in yards per route run (2.63), and ninth in missed tackles forced (17).

Amon-Ra St. Brown’s Physical Attributes and Toughness

However, questions about his physical attributes persist. Standing at six feet and weighing just over 200 pounds, Amon-Ra St. Brown’s stature is often cited as a limitation. Despite this, his performance metrics tell the story of a player who outperforms expectations and exhibits remarkable toughness, including playing through severe injuries.

The elite list also features unanimous selections such as Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, Ja’Marr Chase, and CeeDee Lamb, highlighting the high caliber of talent against which St. Brown is measured.

As St. Brown continues to prove himself among the NFL’s elite, his recognition on ESPN’s top-10 wide receivers list for 2024 is a testament to his skill, determination, and the impactful role he plays in the Detroit Lions’ offense.

Written by W.G. Brady

