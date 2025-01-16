fb
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Detroit Lions

NFL Executives, Coaches Weigh in on Lions vs. Commanders

By W.G. Brady
As the NFL playoffs heat up, experts are weighing in on the upcoming Divisional Round matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Washington Commanders. According to a panel of NFL executives and coaches polled by The Athletic, the Lions are favored in a clean sweep, with eight out of eight picks siding with Detroit.

Detroit Lions' Advantage: Two Weeks to Prepare

The Lions enter the matchup with the Washington Commanders after earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a 15-2 record. With a bye week behind them, many experts believe the extra preparation time will give Detroit a significant advantage. As one NFL executive pointed out, “They’ve had two weeks to prepare. I don’t see (coach) Dan Campbell letting them come out flat. They’re going to be physical. They’re going to run the ball and fly around at home in that dome. They’ll be hard to beat there, with a ton of energy.”

Indeed, the Lions’ physicality and high-energy style of play are key reasons why they’re expected to dominate at home. Detroit has earned a reputation for being tough and aggressive, and Campbell’s leadership ensures that the team will be ready for this high-stakes matchup. The added advantage of playing in the familiar, raucous environment of Ford Field only adds to the Lions' edge.

Lions’ Strong Finish: “The Best Team in Football”

With the Lions finishing the regular season on a strong note, NFL coaches are praising their performance. “The Lions are the best team in football right now,” one coach declared. Detroit has been firing on all cylinders, particularly on offense, where they’ve been one of the most dynamic units in the league. The Lions’ high-powered attack, led by offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, and their explosive playmakers on both sides of the ball give them a distinct advantage over the Commanders.

Predictions: A High-Scoring Affair with Detroit Pulling Away

While experts anticipate an exciting and potentially high-scoring game, many believe the Lions will ultimately come out on top in the second half. “I can see it being high scoring, but I think Detroit pulls away in the second half,” another coach shared. The Lions' depth, experience, and explosive playmaking ability have been key factors in their success, and these attributes are expected to shine as the game progresses.

The Big Picture: Lions Poised for Playoff Success

With a clean sweep from NFL executives and coaches, the Lions are widely considered the favorites in their Divisional Round matchup against the Commanders. Detroit’s physicality, preparation, and explosive offense have positioned them as one of the most dangerous teams in the playoffs. As the team heads into Saturday’s game, they’ll look to prove the experts right and take another step toward their ultimate goal of a Super Bowl appearance.

The Bottom Line: Lions Enter Playoffs as Clear Favorites

While Washington brings a solid 12-5 record into the game, the consensus from NFL experts is clear: the Detroit Lions are poised for victory. With two weeks to prepare, a high-energy home crowd, and a team playing at their peak, the Lions look like a tough matchup for the Commanders. If Detroit can continue to execute at the level they’ve shown all season, they’ll be a hard team to beat in this high-stakes playoff environment.

