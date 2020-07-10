NFL executives, players, and coaches don’t believe Lions WR Kenny Golladay a Top 10 WR

On Friday, ESPN released a piece that ranks the Top 10 wide receivers in the league, as voted on by NFL executives, players, and coaches.
Many Detroit Lions fans will be upset with the list because it does not include Kenny Golladay, who had 65 receptions for 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns all while playing half of the 2019 season without Matthew Stafford.
Instead, Golladay is an “honorable mention” on the list.
“He’s central to the game plan, scares you more than some of those other younger guys. Big dude who can go over you.” — NFL passing game coordinator
To see the full list, which has Julio Jones as the No. ranked WR in the NFL, please click here.