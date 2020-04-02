48.4 F
Detroit
Thursday, April 2, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News
Updated:

NFL Executives rip Detroit Lions Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia

By Arnold Powell

Detroit
overcast clouds
48.4 ° F
50 °
46 °
61 %
1.9mph
90 %
Thu
49 °
Fri
52 °
Sat
51 °
Sun
56 °
Mon
50 °

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions could be on brink of landing WR Julian Edelman

According to Bill Simmons on the Colin Cowherd show, New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman could be headed to...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn commits fireable offense in latest PFF Mock Draft

If quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow are both off the board, and EDGE Chase Young is available when...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Report: Detroit Lions awarded No. 1 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions may hold the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, which will kick off in...
Read more
Arnold Powell

Near the end of the 2019 regular season, news broke that the Detroit Lions‘ powers that be had made the decision to retain GM Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia, despite a disastrous season that ended with the Lions finishing with the third-worst record in the league. The decision included the caveat that the Lions had to contend for the playoffs in 2020 and it is up to Quinn to build a roster that is capable of doing that.

So far this offseason, Quinn has made a plethora of roster moves and though time will tell if they were the correct moves, some NFL executives are ripping him for what he has done, including trading Darius Slay.

From The Athletic:

“There are not enough good players to go around to get rid of them,” an exec said. “Who has time? Who has five years to wait? Detroit has gotten rid of several guys. There was the receiver midseason which killed their (2018) season, Golden Tate. There have been a few guys over the years, like (Quandre) Diggs.”

The Lions signed former Falcons corner Desmond Trufant as immediate insurance for Slay and could go with Okudah in the first round of the draft.

“Trufant is a downgrade from Slay, but he can play if he is healthy, and I think they can win with a player of the caliber of Trufant,” an exec said. “He still has some ability. They have more flexibility with picks and money. It is probably the best of a bad situation. Patricia has to put his stamp on that defense. He can’t put Belichick’s stamp on it. They had (defensive coordinator) Paul Pasqualoni last year. He stepped down. It is going to be on Patricia. The Fords do a nice job of giving whoever they have given the keys to the opportunity to grow and develop, but at some point you gotta show what this investment is all about.”

Nation, what grade would you give Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia for the job they have done so far with the Detroit Lions?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleMatthew Stafford included in top-10 list of quarterback play based on analytics
Next articleDetroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford shares thoughts on his new sidekick

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

NFL Executives rip Detroit Lions Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia

Near the end of the 2019 regular season, news broke that the Detroit Lions' powers that be had made...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Matthew Stafford included in top-10 list of quarterback play based on analytics

Michael Whitaker - 0
There's no question about it - Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was playing some MVP level football before the injuries to his back forced...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Game of the Day: Red Wings blast Avalanche 6-0 in Game 4 of the 1997 Western Conference Finals

Michael Whitaker - 0
Our Game of the Day series continues, and we're throwing it back to the magical 1996-97 Detroit Red Wings season for this one. The...
Read more
College Sports

Michigan State Athletic Director issues strong defense of Tom Izzo

Michael Whitaker - 0
Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo found himself back in the headlines today thanks to a report from ESPN saying that he contacted...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Analysts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe debate between Calvin Johnson and Terrell Owens

Michael Whitaker - 0
There's absolutely no "disputing" who Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless believes was the greatest player in NFL history to wear the jersey number 81....
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford shares thoughts on his new sidekick

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
There were plenty of rumors this offseason that the Detroit Lions were trying to trade their starting quarterback, Matthew Stafford. But as we know,...
Read more

Matthew Stafford included in top-10 list of quarterback play based on analytics

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
There's no question about it - Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was playing some MVP level football before the injuries to his back forced...
Read more

Analysts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe debate between Calvin Johnson and Terrell Owens

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
There's absolutely no "disputing" who Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless believes was the greatest player in NFL history to wear the jersey number 81....
Read more

Detroit Lions agree to terms with free agent CB Darryl Roberts

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
According to reports, the Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with free agent CB Darryl Roberts. https://twitter.com/tompelissero/status/1245754748675985410?s=21 Roberts, who is 29, played in 13 games (10...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.