NFL Executives weigh-in on Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft

By now, you have probably read a plethora of opinions in regard to the Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft class, with some people liking it, and some people bashing what GM Brad Holmes did. In a recent article published in The Athletic, multiple NFL executives weighed in on what the Lions did in the draft, and the opinions varied.

Here is what a few NFL executives had to say about the Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft class:

“Using a first-round pick to swap out a non-premium position, that was a weird one,” an exec said. “How great does Gibbs have to be to justify it?”

“I think it’s really high to take Gibbs (No. 12), and it was high to take Campbell (No. 18), and you paid those positions in free agency with almost identical three-year, $18 million contracts,” one exec said. “That said, Gibbs is dynamic, and that offensive coordinator (Ben Johnson) is going to get the most out of him. They are going to be hard to defend.”

“I thought Detroit had a solid draft,” another exec said, “but when you have five picks in the top 68, you should do well. LaPorta might be the best tight end in the draft. I liked him more than I liked Kincaid because he can block better. He’s fast, has just as good ball skills and he’s just got a confidence about him that these other guys didn’t have.”

Bottom Line: Opinions are a dime a dozen

The Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft class has sparked varied opinions among NFL executives. While some questioned the team's decision to use a first-round pick on a non-premium position, others praised the team's selection of a dynamic player. However, overall, one executive felt that the Lions had a solid draft, particularly considering their five picks in the top 68. Ultimately, only time will tell how these draft picks will perform and whether they will take another step forward in 2023.