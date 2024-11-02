fb
Saturday, November 2, 2024
NFL Fan Vote Reveals NFL MVP Through Week 8

By W.G. Brady
In a season full of surprises, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has captured the attention of NFL fans across the league. Earlier this week, SB Nation conducted a survey asking fans to vote for the MVP of the NFL through Week 8, and the results are in: Goff emerged as the frontrunner with an impressive 31% of the votes.

Voting Results

Here’s how the voting broke down among the five quarterback candidates:

PlayerTeamVotes (%)
Jared GoffLions31%
Jayden DanielsCommanders28%
Josh AllenBills17%
Patrick MahomesChiefs13%
Lamar JacksonRavens10%
C.J. StroudTexans1%

Goff’s strong showing reflects his exceptional performance this season, which has led the Lions to a 6-1 record. He has completed a remarkable 74.1% of his passes for a total of 1,695 yards, 13 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. His performance in October was particularly noteworthy, earning him the NFC Offensive Player of the Month award.

October Dominance for Jared Goff

During the month of October, Goff was nothing short of stellar, completing 52 of 65 passes, resulting in an astonishing 80% completion rate. He threw for 680 yards, eight touchdowns, and notably, did not throw a single interception throughout the month. With a 149.8 passer rating, Goff achieved the highest passer rating any NFL quarterback has recorded in October, setting a benchmark for excellence.

Looking Ahead

With ten games remaining on the schedule, the pressure is on for Goff to maintain his high level of play. If he can continue to perform at this level, it’s clear he has a strong chance at securing his first NFL MVP award. As the Lions aim for a Super Bowl, Goff’s leadership and performance will be crucial in their pursuit of success.

Fans are rallying behind Goff, and with this MVP recognition, the excitement around the Lions is palpable. This season, it seems the Lions are not just playing for wins, but also for a quarterback who has become a legitimate MVP candidate in the eyes of fans and analysts alike. ​

