The NFL standings during the 2026 season have been a crazy sight, and they have dragged the Detroit Lions playoff seeding proposal back into the conversation. The entire NFC North is over .500 and the entire NFC South is under .500. That got a lot harder to ignore after the Chicago Bears defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-24 on Sunday night.

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At the moment, the Minnesota Vikings have a 6-1 record, Chicago has a 7-2 record, the Detroit Lions have a 6-2 record, and the Green Bay Packers have a 6-3 record. All four of those teams would be in the playoffs in the NFC. As for the other division, the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints are 3-5 and the Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons are 3-6.

Detroit Lions fans react to a referee call during the first half of the NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

What the Detroit Lions Playoff Seeding Proposal Actually Said

After Chicago won against Tampa Bay on Sunday night, there were many NFL fans that were commenting about what the Lions proposed in 2025. On March 19, 2025, Ari Meirov posted, “A big one: The #Lions have proposed a postseason format to allow Wild Card teams to be seeded higher than Division Champions if the Wild Card team has a better regular season record.”

Detroit softened it before it ever reached a vote. By the May meetings the bylaw would have guaranteed a home game only to the division winner in each conference with the best record, with the rest of the field seeded strictly by record, according to ESPN. It did not get that far. Detroit withdrew the proposal in May 2025 before owners ever voted on it, because there was not enough support to pass it.

NFL Fans Defend the Detroit Lions

There are a ton of NFL fans who defend the Lions for this proposal and now understand why they decided to do this.

They cooked with this ngl



Banish the nfc south https://t.co/p7qBK6iaXm — AAAHHH (@Pie_in_a_can) November 9, 2026

oh and now look. the nfc north all have winning records and are 20-3 outside of the division and the nfc south all have losing records. but we were the problem. smh siri play cassandra https://t.co/1OcMALSSpX — Katie 🐾❤️‍🔥 (@katlyn1241) November 9, 2026

We tried to save you NFL, we tried



Now you see the consequences https://t.co/L9FhZqdUMO — 🇬🇧🙏🏾🔥 (@JkmSports) November 9, 2026

What It Could Cost Detroit in January

Whoever finishes second in the NFC North is lined up to be the five seed in the NFC with a better record than the NFC South winner. As the bracket sits right now, the 7-2 Bears would go on the road to face the Panthers, a 3-5 division leader. That is the exact outcome Detroit’s proposal was written to prevent.

Detroit is in the same boat one rung down. The Lions are currently the six seed and would travel to the New York Giants, who are 5-2-1 and lead the NFC East. Mike Florio and Chris Simms made that point Monday morning in a Pro Football Talk video, which framed the NFC South’s struggles as a path for one of its teams to host a playoff game while an NFC North team misses the field entirely.

Dan Campbell and Detroit can still win the division. If they do not, the proposal the Lions pulled is the one that would have helped them most.

Whether anyone files it again is a different question. ESPN noted when the proposal was withdrawn that the idea could be revisited, especially as the NFL pushes toward an 18-game schedule. Florio argued in a February video that a seeding change will not be re-proposed until the season expands.