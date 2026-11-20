The Detroit Lions put on an absolute show during their 35-10 victory over the New England Patriots in Munich, Germany, last Sunday, and now NFL Films has given that performance the Hollywood treatment.

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And if you’re a Lions fan, this is one video you’re going to want to watch.

NFL Films has released a spectacular 67-second highlight reel featuring Detroit’s dominant performance against New England, complete with the classic orchestral football music that has made NFL Films productions legendary.

The combination of bone-crushing hits, explosive plays, and that unmistakable soundtrack makes the Lions’ victory feel like something straight out of a championship documentary.

Brad Galli shared the video on X Friday morning, and he certainly appreciated what NFL Films put together.

“NFL Films did it again: the Lions get a cinema-worthy highlight reel set to the classic football music 🎶,” Galli wrote.

He added, “There is something special about these Lions. This video is spectacular.”

It’s tough to argue with that assessment.

Nov 15, 2026; Munich, DEU; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) runs after a catch for a touchdown against New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) during the third quarter at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

NFL Films Gives Detroit Lions the Cinematic Treatment

The video celebrates Detroit’s impressive performance against New England in front of more than 70,000 fans at Allianz Arena in Munich.

And there was certainly no shortage of highlights to choose from.

Jahmyr Gibbs was virtually unstoppable, piling up 252 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. The explosive running back also made Detroit Lions history during the first half, becoming the first running back in franchise history to record 171 scrimmage yards before halftime.

Meanwhile, Amon-Ra St. Brown delivered a memorable performance in front of fans in his mother’s native Germany, catching four passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

Jared Goff also did his part, throwing for 303 yards and three touchdowns as Detroit’s offense repeatedly found ways to punish the Patriots.

According to the Detroit Lions’ official game recap, the defense was equally impressive, limiting New England to just 61 rushing yards.

The result was Detroit’s fifth consecutive victory, improving its record to 7-2.

A Detroit Lions Victory Worth Watching Again

Of course, the trip to Germany produced more than just impressive statistics.

The Lions also delivered one of the season’s most memorable touchdown celebrations, with players forming a bizarre crawling line following St. Brown’s second score. The celebration, which originated from an old NFL Europe clip, quickly became a talking point among fans.

But the new NFL Films production offers a different way to appreciate the victory.

There is something about hearing that traditional NFL Films music while watching players in Honolulu blue deliver big hits and break off explosive plays. For longtime football fans, it brings back memories of the legendary highlight productions featuring some of the greatest teams in NFL history.

No, the Lions haven’t won anything yet, and there is still plenty of football left to play.

But watching Detroit’s performance against New England set to that iconic soundtrack makes one thing clear: This team is giving its fans some unforgettable moments.

And NFL Films just made one of those moments even better.

Watch the NFL Films Detroit Lions Highlight Video

Watch the NFL Films highlight video in Brad Galli’s X post featured below.