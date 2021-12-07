NFL Films releases footage of final seconds of Detroit Lions first win [Video]

Things were not looking good for the Detroit Lions this past Sunday as they trailed the Minnesota Vikings 27-23 with under two minutes remaining in the game.
But that’s when Jared Goff led the Lions’ offense down the field before completing the game-winning touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown.
You have probably seen the replay a million times by now but this amazing footage brings you right down onto the field!
Enjoy!
#NFLFilms shot of the #Lions first win of the season, final seconds against the #Vikings pic.twitter.com/966vvQtTAA
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 7, 2021