NFL Films releases footage of final seconds of Detroit Lions first win [Video]

by

Things were not looking good for the Detroit Lions this past Sunday as they trailed the Minnesota Vikings 27-23 with under two minutes remaining in the game.

But that’s when Jared Goff led the Lions’ offense down the field before completing the game-winning touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown.

You have probably seen the replay a million times by now but this amazing footage brings you right down onto the field!

Enjoy!

 

