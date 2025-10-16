NFL Films Releases Video of Louis Riddick Bashing Lions S Brian Branch

The NFL just can’t seem to get out of its own way. On Thursday, NFL Films released a video segment that many fans are calling “completely unprofessional,” after analyst Louis Riddick spent his time bashing Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch for what he called “a rough night in every sense.”

In the video, Riddick highlights several of Branch’s missed tackles and coverage mistakes from Sunday night’s 30-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, before pivoting to criticize Branch’s postgame actions, the same incident that led to his one-game suspension upheld earlier this week.

"I got blocked in the back illegally."@LRiddickESPN breaks down Brian Branch's rough night that led up to his end of game actions.#NFLTurningPoint on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/SiHOVCQXyy — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) October 16, 2025

While criticism is nothing new in the media, the source of this one, NFL Films, which is part of the league’s own production arm. is what stunned many fans and media members. Within minutes of the post going live, social media erupted with backlash, accusing the NFL of using its own platform to publicly humiliate one of its players.

“Louis Riddick was a popular name thrown out there while Lions were looking for a new GM after Mayhew era. He was literally campaigning for himself during it. Obviously still butt hurt bc they didn’t even bring him in for an interview,” one fan wrote on X. Another added, “Absolutely wild, and not at all okay. The Fords should legitimately sue the league and dump everything on the table including their obvious game fixing for their gambling partnerships..”

This comes just days after Lions head coach Dan Campbell defended Branch’s character, calling him “an outstanding young man who made a mistake.” Campbell said the team has already addressed the situation internally and moved forward.

The Bottom Line

The timing and tone of this NFL Films video couldn’t have been worse. Instead of moving on from the controversy, the league has managed to pour gasoline on the fire by publicly shaming a young player who already admitted fault. Whether intentional or not, it feels like another example of how the NFL’s handling of the Lions, from questionable officiating to tone-deaf PR decisions, continues to raise eyebrows across the football world.

Detroit fans aren’t wrong to ask one simple question: Why does it always seem to be the Lions?