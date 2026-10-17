NFL Fines Detroit Lions Defensive Lineman D.J. Wonnum

The Detroit Lions have been hit with another fine from the NFL, this time involving defensive lineman D.J. Wonnum. According to the league’s latest disciplinary listing provided in the accompanying screenshot, Wonnum has been fined $12,611 for an illegal hip-drop tackle during Detroit’s 45-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

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The violation occurred with 3:54 remaining in the second quarter and was classified as unnecessary roughness. The fine comes after Wonnum turned in one of his strongest performances of the season, recording two sacks in Detroit’s convincing victory.

D.J. Wonnum Becomes Latest Lions Player Fined by NFL

Wonnum isn’t the first Lions defender to receive a fine for a hip-drop tackle this season. As we previously reported, linebacker Jack Campbell was fined $15,930 for the same type of violation during Detroit’s Week 4 loss to Carolina, while tight end Brock Wright was fined $17,911 for a leg whip.

According to the NFL’s official player accountability guidelines, the league prohibits hip-drop tackles because of the increased injury risk they pose to offensive players. Violations can result in financial penalties even when officials do not assess an on-field penalty.

The fine is an unfortunate footnote to what has otherwise been an encouraging stretch for Wonnum. The veteran pass rusher has recorded five sacks through Detroit’s first five games, including two against Arizona, according to his official Lions player statistics.

As we previously highlighted, Wonnum has also dealt with a back injury during the early portion of the season. Despite that setback, he has emerged as an important complement to Aidan Hutchinson along Detroit’s defensive front.

The Lions are currently enjoying their bye week before returning to action against the Green Bay Packers on October 25 at Ford Field. Wonnum’s fine does not, by itself, indicate that he will miss any playing time, although the NFL continues to emphasize enforcement of its hip-drop tackle rules.