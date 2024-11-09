NFL Fines Detroit Lions S Brian Branch For Flipping Double Bird

Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch has been fined $20,256 by the NFL for his actions during last week's game against the Green Bay Packers. According to Tom Pelissero, the fine stems from two key incidents during the game: the hit that led to Branch’s ejection and his subsequent gesture as he walked off the field.

pic.twitter.com/1pLeQNA8oR — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 9, 2024

The Ejection and Gesture

Branch, who was ejected for a controversial hit to the head and neck area, did not take the call lightly. After the ejection, he flipped off the crowd while heading toward the locker room, which resulted in an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and drew attention from the league office.

The NFL handed down a fine of $20,256, with $10,128 being charged for the hit that led to the ejection and another $10,128 for the double-finger gesture, which is considered a violation of the league’s code of conduct.

Acknowledging the Consequences

Despite the fine, Branch has expressed that the incident was out of frustration and not a reflection of his character. He has already apologized for the gesture, explaining that it was a heat-of-the-moment reaction. “That’s not something I wanted to show or want people to notice me as that,” Branch said. “That was just the heat of the moment for me, and I apologize to everyone who saw that, and that won’t happen again.”

Branch's unsportsmanlike conduct did not overshadow his talent, as he remains a key piece of the Lions' defense. He continues to play at a high level and is expected to learn from this experience.

Moving Forward

Branch's penalty serves as a reminder of the NFL's strict stance on conduct both on and off the field. Moving forward, the young safety will need to channel his aggression in more productive ways to avoid further fines and to stay in good standing with the league.

As the Lions continue their strong season, Branch will undoubtedly use this as motivation to maintain focus and discipline on the field.