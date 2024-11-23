fb
Sunday, November 24, 2024
Detroit Lions

NFL Fines Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams for Obscene Gesture

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has been fined for his touchdown celebration during Sunday’s dominant 52-6 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The third-year wideout made waves (and sparked some laughs) when he scored a 64-yard touchdown in the third quarter, then celebrated by jumping backward into the end zone and grabbing his groin—a nod to former NFL star Marshawn Lynch’s iconic touchdown celebration.

https://twitter.com/Lions/status/1858235097473753370

The NFL hit Williams with a fine of $19,697 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (obscene gestures). This marks the second time this season that Williams has been penalized for his end-zone antics. In Week 4, after scoring a touchdown at home against the Seattle Seahawks, he was fined $14,069 for dunking the ball through the goalposts, a move that also caught the attention of the league.

Jameson Williams

While some fans may enjoy the flair Williams brings to the game, the NFL has a long-standing policy against excessive celebrations and gestures deemed inappropriate. Regardless, Williams’ exciting play and bold celebrations have been a bright spot in the Lions’ offense this season, and he’s sure to continue making an impact on the field, even if it means getting fined in the process.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
