NFL Fines Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams for Obscene Gesture

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has been fined for his touchdown celebration during Sunday’s dominant 52-6 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The third-year wideout made waves (and sparked some laughs) when he scored a 64-yard touchdown in the third quarter, then celebrated by jumping backward into the end zone and grabbing his groin—a nod to former NFL star Marshawn Lynch’s iconic touchdown celebration.
The NFL hit Williams with a fine of $19,697 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (obscene gestures). This marks the second time this season that Williams has been penalized for his end-zone antics. In Week 4, after scoring a touchdown at home against the Seattle Seahawks, he was fined $14,069 for dunking the ball through the goalposts, a move that also caught the attention of the league.
While some fans may enjoy the flair Williams brings to the game, the NFL has a long-standing policy against excessive celebrations and gestures deemed inappropriate. Regardless, Williams’ exciting play and bold celebrations have been a bright spot in the Lions’ offense this season, and he’s sure to continue making an impact on the field, even if it means getting fined in the process.