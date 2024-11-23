NFL Fines Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams for Obscene Gesture

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has been fined for his touchdown celebration during Sunday’s dominant 52-6 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The third-year wideout made waves (and sparked some laughs) when he scored a 64-yard touchdown in the third quarter, then celebrated by jumping backward into the end zone and grabbing his groin—a nod to former NFL star Marshawn Lynch’s iconic touchdown celebration.

https://twitter.com/Lions/status/1858235097473753370

The NFL hit Williams with a fine of $19,697 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (obscene gestures). This marks the second time this season that Williams has been penalized for his end-zone antics. In Week 4, after scoring a touchdown at home against the Seattle Seahawks, he was fined $14,069 for dunking the ball through the goalposts, a move that also caught the attention of the league.

While some fans may enjoy the flair Williams brings to the game, the NFL has a long-standing policy against excessive celebrations and gestures deemed inappropriate. Regardless, Williams’ exciting play and bold celebrations have been a bright spot in the Lions’ offense this season, and he’s sure to continue making an impact on the field, even if it means getting fined in the process.