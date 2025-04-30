NFL Fines Atlanta Falcons for Prank Call to Shedeur Sanders

The Atlanta Falcons have been fined $350K after a prank call to Shedeur Sanders involving leaked NFL Draft information. The team released a statement and is planning community service outreach.

What started as a draft night joke has turned into a very expensive lesson for the Atlanta Falcons.

The NFL announced it has fined the Falcons $250,000 and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich $100,000 for a data breach involving quarterback Shedeur Sanders‘ private phone number. The leak stemmed from a prank call placed by Ulbrich’s son, Jax, who reportedly accessed Sanders’ number from his father’s iPad and called him during the draft.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the league said the Falcons and Ulbrich were fined for “failing to prevent the disclosure of confidential information distributed to the club in advance of the NFL Draft.”

Jax has since apologized, but the league took the breach seriously, especially during a time when security and confidentiality around prospects is paramount.

Falcons Respond with Statement and Community Service Plans

Following the penalties, the Atlanta Falcons released an official statement:

“We appreciate the NFL’s swift and thorough review of last week’s data exposure and the event that transpired due to it. We were proactive in addressing the situation internally and cooperated fully with the league throughout the process, and accept the discipline levied to Coach Jeff Ulbrich and the organization. We are confident in our security policies and practices and will continue to emphasize adherence to them with our staff whether on or off premises. Additionally, the Ulbrich family is working with the organization to participate in community service initiatives in relation to last week’s matter.”

The organization made it clear that the incident was taken seriously and that steps are being taken to move forward in a productive way.

What’s Next?

While this may blow over in time, it’s yet another reminder of how even a seemingly harmless joke can quickly become a public and costly issue — especially when private information is involved. And for Shedeur Sanders, who already entered the league under a bright spotlight, it’s one more headline to navigate as his NFL journey begins.