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NFL Fines Lions LB Jack Campbell, TE Brock Wright

Jack Campbell Brock Wright fines
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The Detroit Lions received more bad news stemming from their Week 4 loss to the Carolina Panthers, as the NFL has fined linebacker Jack Campbell and tight end Brock Wright for separate violations during Detroit’s 32-26 defeat. The two fines total $33,841, adding a financial consequence to an already frustrating night for the Lions.

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According to the NFL’s weekly accountability report, Campbell was fined $15,930 for an illegal hip-drop tackle, while Wright received a $17,911 fine for a leg whip. Both violations were classified as unnecessary roughness.

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) tackles Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during the first half at
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) tackles Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

NFL Hands Down Two Lions Fines

The violations occurred during separate quarters of Detroit’s loss to Carolina, with Wright’s penalty taking place in the third quarter and Campbell’s tackle occurring early in the game.

PlayerViolationQuarterTime RemainingFine
Jack CampbellHip-drop tackle1st11:59$15,930
Brock WrightLeg whip3rd8:24$17,911
Total$33,841

The league has placed increased emphasis on eliminating dangerous tackling techniques, including hip-drop tackles, as part of its player safety initiatives. According to the NFL’s official fines and appeals guidelines, players can be disciplined for prohibited techniques even when additional punishment is not issued during a game.

Wright’s fine comes from a play in which he was penalized for unnecessary roughness with 8:24 left in the third quarter. The league determined that his leg whip warranted an additional financial penalty.

Lions Looking to Move Past Frustrating Week 4 Loss

The fines add to the frustration surrounding Detroit’s performance against Carolina, particularly after a night filled with defensive breakdowns and costly mistakes. As we previously reported following Campbell’s postgame comments, the Lions linebacker publicly accepted responsibility for the defense’s disappointing performance.

Detroit surrendered 445 total yards against the Panthers, including 329 passing yards from Bryce Young. Those struggles prompted defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard to demand immediate improvement from his players.

As we also reported following Sheppard’s latest warning, the Lions coaching staff has made it clear that repeated mistakes could eventually lead to personnel changes.

Jack Campbell Fine Puts Repeat Violations in Focus

The NFL’s updated player safety disciplinary framework also places additional emphasis on repeat violations involving certain dangerous techniques. That makes avoiding similar infractions especially important moving forward.

For Campbell and Wright, the immediate financial consequences are now clear. The Lions, meanwhile, will look to put their disappointing Week 4 performance behind them when they face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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