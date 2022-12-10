NFL fines New Orleans Saints for faking injury

The New Orleans Saints just found out that the NFL was not messing around

According to a report from insider Adam Schefter, the NFL has fined the New Orleans Saints a total of $550,000 for faking an injury. Schefter is reporting that the NFL has “fined the Saints $350,000, HC Dennis Allen $100,000, co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen $50,000 and DE Cameron Jordan $50,000 for what the league felt was Jordan faking an injury and taking a knee in the 4th qtr Monday night, per sources. All parties plan to appeal fines.”

The NFL is serious about faking injuries, and the New Orleans Saints just figured that out the hard way.

On December 2, the NFL sent out a memo to every team regarding “faking injuries” and the Saints just found out the hard way that the league is serious.

Here’s the full language:

“The NFL continues to emphasize the importance of upholding the integrity of the game and competitive fairness as our highest priority. We have observed multiple instances of clubs making a deliberate attempt to stop play unnecessarily this season. Pages A18 and A66. of the 2022 Policy Manual for Member Clubs — Game Operations state the following:

‘Any deliberate attempt by a team and/or player to stop play unnecessarily; prolong or delay the process; improperly take advantage of a stoppage in play; or influence the actions of an ATC Spotter will be’ considered an ‘unfair act’ and may result in discipline, in addition to any on-field penalty assessed by the Game Officials.

‘Clubs and players are advised that, should the League office determine that there is reasonable cause, all those suspected of being involved in faking injuries will be interviewed and medical records will be reviewed. . . .’

“Clubs and individuals determined to be in violation of this rule will be subject to League discipline ‘to include a minimum fine of $350,000 for the club, a minimum fine of $100,000 for the head coach, a minimum fine of $50,000 for assistant coaches, if applicable, and a minimum fine of $50,000 for players. Please be advised that violations of this rule may also result in suspensions of persons involved, and/or the forfeiture of a draft choice(s), including for first offenses. Clubs, club personnel (including head coaches and assistant coaches), and players have been held accountable for their actions this season.”