Monday, December 23, 2024
NFL Flexes 2 Games For Week 17
NFL

NFL Flexes 2 Games For Week 17

W.G. Brady
The NFL has made a schedule adjustment for Week 17, flexing two important games that will have playoff implications. According to the latest updates, the Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings game has been moved to a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, while the previously scheduled Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles game will now start at 1:00 p.m. ET.

This change is significant, especially with both matchups affecting playoff seeding in the NFC. The Packers and Vikings are both in the thick of the playoff hunt, and their game will now have a prime-time slot that could influence the standings. Meanwhile, the Cowboys have already been eliminated, but the Eagles are still battling for playoff positioning.

Why the Flex?

Flexing games is a common practice as the NFL looks to ensure the most compelling matchups are broadcast during the most-watched time slots. With both the Cowboys-Eagles and Packers-Vikings being important for playoff seeding, the league's decision to adjust the schedule allows for maximum viewership and intensity as teams fight for a chance at the postseason.

Bottom Line

The stakes are high for all four teams, and these adjustments will ensure fans can enjoy some high-caliber football with playoff hopes on the line.

With the NFL playoff race heating up, Week 17 promises to be full of drama, and the flexed games will only add to the excitement.

Michigan Football On Verge Of Landing Bridge To Bryce Underwood From Portal
