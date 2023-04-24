NFL GM says 2023 NFL Draft class ‘Sucks’

A rumor has surfaced that the Detroit Lions have been calling teams with the hopes of trading the No. 18 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, multiple NFL general managers have expressed to him their disappointment with the 2023 NFL Draft class, stating that it is lacking in top-tier talent. One general manager remarked that if there are only 15 first-round grades, then the class “sucks,” and added that he got less than 15 this year. If Lions GM Brad Holmes feels this way, it would make perfect sense that he is trying to trade the No. 18 pick.

Key Points

Several NFL general managers have reportedly expressed disappointment with the 2023 NFL Draft class.

The lack of dominant quarterback, wide receiver, and defensive prospects is a major factor in the underwhelming draft class.

Concerns raised by the general managers suggest that the 2023 draft class may not live up to expectations.

Big Picture: Is the 2023 NFL Draft class really that bad?

The concerns raised by the NFL general managers are significant because the draft is crucial for teams to replenish their rosters with young, promising players. The lack of top-tier talent, especially at key positions like quarterback, defensive player, and wide receiver, may force some teams to reconsider their strategies, such as trading down in the draft or waiting until later rounds to select players. The implications of the underwhelming draft class could be felt for years to come for teams looking to rebuild or restock their rosters.

- Advertisement -

Bottom Line – What it means for the Detroit Lions

While the concerns raised by the NFL general managers may be alarming to some, it is important to remember that the NFL Draft always has been and always will be a crap shoot. That being said, the lack of top-tier talent may make for a more unpredictable and exciting draft, as teams such as our Detroit Lions will have to be creative in finding the players they need. One thing is for certain, Holmes has done an excellent job of finding Day 2 and Day 3 gems such as Amon-Ra St. Brown and Malcolm Rodriguez, who have stepped up big early on in their careers.