NFL Head Coach Hot Seat Rankings Disrespect Dan Campbell

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton has disrespected Dan Campbell in his NFL hot seat rankings.

Alright, we’ve got to talk about the disrespect.

After leading the Detroit Lions to three straight winning seasons, two straight NFC North titles, and a franchise-record 15-2 finish in 2024, you’d think Dan Campbell would be getting the respect he’s earned.

Apparently not — at least, not according to Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton.

In a recent breakdown of NFL coaching hot seats, Moton placed Campbell in the “room temperature” category. That’s right — the guy who helped resurrect an entire franchise is somehow in the same conversation as coaches whose jobs are actually in jeopardy.

Come on now.

Dan Campbell hot seat ranking

Campbell Has Changed the Culture — And the Results

Let’s not forget where this team was when Campbell arrived in 2021. The Lions were a national punchline — another rebuild, another coaching gamble.

But since then? He’s delivered grit, toughness, and something this franchise hasn’t had in years: relevance.

Yes, the playoff loss to Washington stung. Detroit went into the postseason as the NFC’s No. 1 seed and flamed out in the divisional round. But let’s not overreact — one bad game doesn’t erase everything Campbell’s built.

The Contract Says It All

Detroit’s front office clearly believes in their guy. Campbell’s under contract through 2027 after an extension last offseason. That’s not how you treat someone with one foot out the door — that’s how you treat the coach of the future.

So, to say he’s even warm on the hot seat? That’s just lazy analysis.

The Bottom Line

Dan Campbell has turned Detroit into a contender. He’s earned the city’s trust, the locker room’s love, and the respect of the league — even if some national writers haven’t caught up yet.

Let’s revisit the hot seat talk when there’s an actual fire. For now? The seat in Detroit is frozen solid.

