NFL head coach power rankings say Lions’ Matt Patricia is on hot seat

On Monday, The Score put out their NFL General Manager power rankings and Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn did not fare too well.

Now, a day later, The Score has released their head coach power rankings and Lions HC Matt Patricia is in even worse shape than Patricia.

According to the rankings, Patricia is the No. 30 ranked coach in the NFL.

Here is their rationale:

The rocket scientist hasn’t figured out how to get the Detroit Lions to launch; Patricia has a 9-22-1 record in two years as a head coach. His tenure has been a rocky one, to say the least. And though the organization has stuck by him, the same can’t be said for some of his players. Former Lions corner Darius Slay petitioned for a trade, afterward revealing that he and his ex-coach didn’t see eye to eye and that it was hard to play for Patricia. The 45-year-old enters 2020 firmly on the hot seat.

Nation, where would you rank Matt Patricia?