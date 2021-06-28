NFL head coach rankings throw shade at Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell

Sharing is caring!

The majority of Detroit Lions fans seem to be pretty excited about new head coach Dan Campbell.

During his early days as head coach of the Lions, Campbell has shown an extreme passion for the game of football and for bringing a Super Bowl to the Motor City but that does not mean he is automatically getting respect from the national writers.

In fact, according to Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports, Campbell is the No. 31 ranked head coach in the NFL.

Here is what Benjamin has to say about Campbell.

31. Dan Campbell (Lions)

Season: 1st with Lions and as HC

Career record: 5-7* (.417)

Playoff record: N/A

We have little doubt he’ll bring energy to Detroit, which sorely lacked fight under Matt Patricia. The Lions aren’t counting on big wins from him in 2021, either. But he’s never coordinated an offense despite years of TE work and a brief interim stint in Miami. The locker room may well cherish his NFL background and unpolished aggression, but he’s still got lots to prove.