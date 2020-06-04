41.2 F
Detroit
Thursday, June 4, 2020
NFL head coaches allowed to return to team facilities Friday

Detroit Lions News
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker
NFL: Super Bowl LI-Houston Host Committee Handoff Ceremony
Feb 6, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during the Houston Super Bowl LI Host Committee Handoff Ceremony at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The National Football League is continuing preparations for the upcoming season, and took another step forward with an announcement today.

All head coaches as well as their staff will be allowed to return to their team facilities this Friday; the facilities had been closed thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of employees allowed in each facility has been increased to 100, but will also be subject to government regulations.

“Coaches and other football staff, particularly those who may be in a higher risk category or who have concerns about their own health conditions,” Goodell said in the memo, “are expected to speak with the club medical staff or personal physician about any special precautions or other accommodations.”

Michael Whitaker
