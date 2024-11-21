NFL Insider Confirms Expectations for Za’Darius Smith with Detroit Lions

As the Detroit Lions head into Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season, all eyes are on the defensive line, particularly with the addition of veteran pass rusher Za'Darius Smith. After a blockbuster trade that saw the Lions acquire Smith from the Cleveland Browns, expectations have been high. However, according to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Lions' plan for Smith is clear, and fans should temper their expectations moving forward.

In his weekly column alongside Dan Graziano, Fowler provided insight into how the Lions plan to utilize Smith following Aidan Hutchinson's leg injury. While Hutchinson had been one of the NFL’s top-10 pass rushers before his injury, the Lions aren’t asking Smith to fill those shoes. At 32 years old, Smith, despite his Pro Bowl pedigree, isn’t expected to be the focal point of the defense. Instead, his role will be more strategic and complementary.

A Complementary Role, Not a Replacement

Fowler notes that the Lions are being smart with Za'Darius Smith’s snaps, recognizing that his age and the circumstances surrounding Hutchinson's injury require a team-based approach to replacing Hutchinson’s production. “I expect the Lions will be smart about Smith's snaps,” Fowler writes, emphasizing that while the team doesn't expect Smith to replicate Hutchinson’s production, they do see him as a key piece of a defensive line that’s built to be much more than just one star.

The expectation is for Smith to work alongside Josh Paschal on the edge, while Alim McNeill and DJ Reader are tasked with generating pressure from the interior. This approach spreads out the workload and creates a more balanced defensive line that doesn’t rely on one player to carry the pass-rushing duties.

Expectations Adjusted for Realistic Roles for Za'Darius Smith

The trade for Za'Darius Smith, which involved giving up fifth- and sixth-round draft picks, indicates the Lions are still hopeful for contributions from the veteran pass rusher. However, as Fowler points out, the expectations for Smith should be adjusted. “Replacing Hutchinson will be a total team effort,” Fowler says, implying that the Lions aren’t expecting Smith to be the hero in this situation, but rather a valuable contributor to a collective effort on the defensive front.

Smith’s experience and ability to complement McNeill, Reader, and Paschal could make for a solid pass-rushing unit, but it will take the full defensive line effort, not just individual performances, to fill the void left by Hutchinson’s injury.

Bottom Line

The Lions are currently the Super Bowl favorites, and the defensive line, led by Smith, will play a pivotal role in their success. However, as the Lions continue to navigate without Hutchinson, the key to their defensive success will be a team effort rather than the reliance on one standout player. While Za'Darius Smith’s pedigree and leadership are valuable assets, his role will be one part of a larger, collaborative effort to keep the defensive intensity high and continue competing at a high level for the rest of the season.