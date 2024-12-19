NFL Insider Explains Why Ben Johnson Could Stick With Detroit Lions

As the NFL coaching carousel spins, one name that continues to surface in head coaching rumors is Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Known for his innovative play-calling and leadership, Johnson has garnered significant interest from other teams looking to bolster their coaching staffs. However, recent reports suggest that he may be selective about where he interviews, and there’s a strong possibility that he could remain with the Lions for the 2025 season.

Johnson’s Criteria for a New Opportunity

NFL insider Albert Breer provided insight into Johnson’s approach to the coaching job search, explaining that Johnson will be more discerning this time around. According to Breer, Johnson has two primary criteria for any job he considers: alignment between the head coach and general manager and a willingness from ownership to confront the team’s weaknesses head-on and address them aggressively.

These factors are exactly what Johnson has found with the Detroit Lions, and it’s what makes returning to Detroit a viable option for the offensive coordinator. Since joining the Lions in 2021, Johnson has worked under the leadership of head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes, who have made it clear that they are committed to building a sustainable and competitive team. Their alignment has been a key factor in the Lions’ success in recent seasons, and Johnson has been an integral part of that success.

The Appeal of Staying in Detroit

Breer’s report also suggests that Johnson is in no rush to jump into just any head coaching opportunity. “He won’t interview just to interview,” Breer wrote. Instead, Johnson is looking for a position where he can truly envision himself making a difference. “He’ll be selling his vision of what he believes it’ll take to win,” Breer noted, explaining that Johnson wants to ensure that ownership is fully on board with his approach before he commits to a new job.

The fact that Johnson is happy in Detroit is a key part of this decision. As Breer pointed out, Johnson’s willingness to stay with the Lions indicates that, if the right opportunity doesn’t come along, he could very well remain in Detroit for the 2025 season. This is a huge benefit for the Lions, as they continue to build one of the most exciting offenses in the NFL, and retaining Johnson could ensure continued success.

What’s Next for Ben Johnson?

While other teams may be eyeing Johnson for their head coaching vacancies, his focus seems to be on finding a job that aligns with his vision and values. The Lions have created a culture of collaboration and growth, making them a prime destination for someone like Johnson who wants to build a successful, long-term program.

For the Lions, keeping Johnson on staff would be a huge win, not only for the offense but for the continuity of the coaching staff as a whole. With Johnson already in sync with Campbell and Holmes, it makes sense for him to stay and continue developing the Lions’ offense, especially as the team is positioned to make a strong playoff push.