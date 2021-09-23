NFL Insider Field Yates explains how Detroit Lions could unload underachieving LB Jamie Collins

The Detroit Lions are said to be exploring trade options for veteran LB Jamie Collins following their 0-2 start to the 2021 campaign, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

The #Lions are exploring trade options involving LB Jamie Collins, sources say. They have fielded calls. Detroit is going young there, which means Collins may be on his way out if there is a match. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 22, 2021

Head coach Dan Campbell alluded to a potential change in the lineup, stating that he feels 4th round pick Derrick Barnes could soon get a chance.

“Jamie, look, Jamie had some mistakes,” Campbell said of Collins. “It wasn’t, certainly, his best performance and, yeah, I think (Derrick) Barnes deserves a shot.

Collins, whom former GM Bob Quinn inked to a three year, $30 million deal prior to last season, would cost the Lions $10 million in dead money if he were to be traded or released in the next few days.

Take a look at how NFL Insider Field Yates explains Detroit could unload Collins:

A team trading for Jamie Collins right now would owe him $3.378M for the rest of 2021. One way for Detroit to draw more trade interest would be to pay Collins a signing bonus and drop his base salary, a la Bradley Roby in Houston. Could help fetch a better draft pick too. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 22, 2021