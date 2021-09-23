NFL Insider Field Yates explains how Detroit Lions could unload underachieving LB Jamie Collins

by

The Detroit Lions are said to be exploring trade options for veteran LB Jamie Collins following their 0-2 start to the 2021 campaign, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

Head coach Dan Campbell alluded to a potential change in the lineup, stating that he feels 4th round pick Derrick Barnes could soon get a chance.

“Jamie, look, Jamie had some mistakes,” Campbell said of Collins. “It wasn’t, certainly, his best performance and, yeah, I think (Derrick) Barnes deserves a shot.

Collins, whom former GM Bob Quinn inked to a three year, $30 million deal prior to last season, would cost the Lions $10 million in dead money if he were to be traded or released in the next few days.

Take a look at how NFL Insider Field Yates explains Detroit could unload Collins:

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.