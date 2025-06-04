NFL Insider Floats Trey Hendrickson to Detroit Lions Deal, and Fans Are Losing It

It seems like every few weeks, a new trade idea gets floated that sets Lions Twitter on fire. The latest? Trey Hendrickson to the Detroit Lions. Yep, it’s back again—this time thanks to an ESPN article that pitches a pretty juicy trade proposal involving the Bengals’ star pass rusher.

On paper, it sounds like a dream. Hendrickson opposite Aidan Hutchinson? Forget it. That would be nightmare fuel for opposing quarterbacks. But here’s the thing: Brad Holmes has made it pretty clear that Detroit isn’t desperate to add another big-name EDGE. Still, that hasn’t stopped the buzz from building.

ESPN proposed the Lions trade for Trey Hendrickson, sending a 2026 second-round pick and a conditional 2027 fourth to the Bengals. Detroit would also get a 2026 fifth-rounder in return.

, sending a 2026 second-round pick and a conditional 2027 fourth to the Bengals. Detroit would also get a 2026 fifth-rounder in return.

Brad Holmes isn’t prioritizing a second star EDGE—he believes Hutchinson and the current rotation are enough.

Still, the idea of adding Hendrickson has fans dreaming of an elite pass-rush duo.

Detroit has the cap space to take on and extend Hendrickson’s contract.

Let’s Talk About the Trey Hendrickson to Detroit Lions Trade Offer

So here’s what ESPN is suggesting:

The Lions get Trey Hendrickson and a 2026 fifth-round pick.

The Bengals get a 2026 second-rounder and a 2027 fourth-rounder that could bump up to a third depending on how Hendrickson performs.

Honestly, that’s not a crazy price for a guy who’s had double-digit sacks in four of the last five seasons. He’s been a problem for offensive lines ever since his breakout year with the Saints—and his motor just doesn’t stop.

Yeah, But Brad Holmes Doesn’t Seem Interested

Here’s where things get real. Lions GM Brad Holmes hasn’t shown much urgency to land another edge rusher. He’s said as much, and if there’s one thing we know about Holmes, it’s that he sticks to his vision. That vision includes Aidan Hutchinson as the anchor—and complementary guys like Marcus Davenport, Josh Paschal, and rookie Ahmed Hassanein filling the rest of the rotation.

So even though Trey Hendrickson is a great player, this still feels like a “pie in the sky” scenario—a fun idea that probably isn’t happening unless Holmes has a change of heart.

But C’mon, Imagine the Possibilities…

We know the Lions are loaded offensively. They led the NFL in scoring last year and went 15-2 for a reason. Defensively, they’ve taken major strides—but the one thing they still lacked? Consistent pressure from both sides.

Now imagine lining up Hendrickson opposite Hutchinson on third and long. Suddenly the NFC North becomes a whole lot more painful for quarterbacks like Jordan Love, Caleb Williams, and J.J. McCarthy.

Plus, the Lions have the cap flexibility to give Hendrickson a new deal, which is something he’d reportedly want if traded. It’s not like Detroit would be mortgaging the future here.

So… Is This All Just Noise?

Honestly, probably. Unless Cincinnati actively shops Hendrickson or Holmes has a sudden change of heart, this feels like one of those rumors that gets fans excited but never really materializes.

Still, it’s a good sign that the Lions are being talked about like a team that’s just one piece away. That hasn’t always been the case, and it says a lot about how far this team has come under Holmes and Dan Campbell.

Poll

The Bottom Line

The Trey Hendrickson trade buzz won’t stop—but that doesn’t mean it’s happening. Brad Holmes has made it clear he’s not going to chase a big-name pass rusher just to make headlines. But if Hendrickson really does become available? If the price is right?

Don’t count Detroit out completely. They’ve surprised us before. And let’s be honest—the idea of Hutch and Hendrickson terrorizing quarterbacks is way too fun not to dream about.