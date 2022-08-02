With the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected WR Jameson Williams out of Alabama.

Following the move, some questioned the pick as Williams had just torn his ACL during the College Football Playoffs National Championship Game against Georgia.

During his first interview after being drafted by the Lions, Williams told reporters that his goal was to be ready to roll by the start of training camp.

As we know, that did not happen as the Lions placed him on the NFI (Non-Football Injury) list.

NFL insider gives unfortunate update on Lions WR Jameson Williams

According to a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero, it “sounds likely” that Jameson Williams will start the 2022 season on the NFI list. If that is the case, Williams will be forced to sit out a minimum of four games.

“It sounds likely that he is going to start the season on the NFI list, which would take him out at least four games,” Pelissero said on NFL Network. “Probably the most likely timeline for his return is around November. Now, I’ve also talked to people here who say he’s absolutely champing at the bit to get back in right now. He was actually standing on the field kinda tossing the ball to himself, looked like he was holding himself back from going out there and running some routes.”

Prior to Saturday’s practice, head coach Dan Campbell said the Lions still need more information on how Williams eventually responds to physical activity before they reveal a return timetable.

“Until we really get him out there on the grass and doing some serious cuts and moving and then seeing how he reacts to it,” Campbell. “It’ll be hard for me to say [a return timetable] right now.”

This does not come as much of a surprise at all as we have been saying for some time now that Jameson Williams would likely miss at least four games. In fact, I don’t think he will return until Week 7 (following the Lions Week 6 Bye)

Nation, when do you think Jameson Williams will play his first game for the Detroit Lions?

