NFL insider: Jameson Williams will miss good part of rookie season

One of the biggest moments in the 2022 NFL Draft was when the Detroit Lions traded up from No. 32 to No. 12 to select WR Jameson Williams out of Alabama.

There is no question about it that Williams is ultra-talented and he should eventually be a very good (potentially great) NFL wide receiver, but it is also important to mention that he is coming off an ACL injury.

After being drafted, Williams told reporters that he expected to be back by training camp but one NFL insider may be hearing something much different.

On Monday, Peter King released his latest Football Morning in America column, and during his “Newman!” section, where he takes questions from readers, he was discussing the Lions draft-day trade with the Vikings and mentioned the following quote that caught our eye.

“No team is paying a ransom for a safety, or for a wide receiver (Jameson Williams) who will miss a good part of his rookie year after ACL surgery.”

Here is what King had to say about the trade, along with his thought that Williams will miss significant time in 2022.

Good points, Mike. But I think you’re forgetting two things. One: The compensation for the 11th pick last year—with Justin Fields and Mac Jones still on the board—was going to be much higher than the compensation for the 12th pick this year. No team is paying a ransom for a safety, or for a wide receiver (Jameson Williams) who will miss a good part of his rookie year after ACL surgery.

Two: In this year’s draft, lots of GMs viewed the quality in the 30s and 40s as very close to the quality between 12 and 30. I like the Vikings having four picks in the top 70 after starting the day with two in the top 70. If their scouting is on target, they’ll be proven right. On the surface, Adofo-Mensah left himself open to question by trading twice within the division—that’s more of an iffy proposition than the compensation he got from trading down 20 slots.

We have reached out to see if this is something King is hearing from the Lions or from another reliable source, or if it is just his opinion.

During a recent interview with Rich Eisen, Lions GM Brad Holmes said that though Jameson Williams is ‘Chomping at the bit’ to get back, the team has a plan and that he does expect to see him on the field this season, “at some point.”

