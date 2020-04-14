57.1 F
Updated:

NFL Insider Jay Glazer to break ‘Big, big news’

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

The 2020 NFL Draft is nearly here and you can bet there will be plenty of breaking news between now and then.

Though we have no idea if this involves the draft, NFL insider Jay Glazer just indicated on Fox Sports Radio that he will be “breaking big, big news tomorrow night on Fox Football Now. I mean big, national news tomorrow. I’m not kidding around.”

Who knows what this “big, big” news will entail, but at least it gives us something to look forward to during this lockdown.

