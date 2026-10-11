The Detroit Lions have been waiting for encouraging news regarding injured safety Kerby Joseph, and a comment from one of ESPN’s top NFL insiders has certainly raised some eyebrows.

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On Sunday evening, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler shared his thoughts on Detroit’s roster and struggling secondary, suggesting that the eventual return of Joseph and Pro Bowl safety Brian Branch could help solve some of the team’s defensive problems.

But did Fowler just reveal something about Joseph’s future that Lions fans haven’t been told?

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) looks on during warm up ahead of the New Orleans Saints game at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jeremy Fowler Makes Interesting Kerby Joseph Statement

In a post on X, Fowler expressed confidence that Detroit still has the talent to compete with anybody in the NFL, despite its defensive struggles.

“Lions can still pour it on. Have more premier players top to bottom than any NFL team. While the secondary has been problematic, Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, both injured, are really good and had masked some problems. Corner remains an issue but those two will be back.”

It’s those final six words that stand out: “But those two will be back.”

Fowler is one of ESPN’s most respected NFL insiders, and his confidence regarding Joseph’s eventual return is certainly noteworthy.

However, it’s important to distinguish an optimistic assessment from an actual injury report. Fowler did not provide a timetable, cite a medical source, or explicitly report that Joseph has been cleared to return.

Where the Kerby Joseph Injury Stands

Joseph, the 2024 AP first-team All-Pro who led the NFL with nine interceptions that season, has been sidelined by a lingering knee issue, and the Lions have been cautious about his recovery. Head coach Dan Campbell has previously emphasized that Joseph won’t return until his knee is strong enough to handle the demands of NFL football.

Meanwhile, Branch recently returned to practice following his Achilles injury, providing some encouragement for a Detroit secondary that has struggled without its two standout safeties.

As Pride of Detroit recently reported, Branch also expressed confidence that Joseph would eventually return.

“He gonna be alright. He gonna be back. We’re gonna be back,” Branch said.

Now Fowler has publicly expressed similar confidence, although neither statement establishes when Joseph will be ready.

The Bottom Line

Fowler’s comments shouldn’t be interpreted as confirmation that Kerby Joseph is nearing a return. What they do provide is another encouraging indication that Joseph’s absence isn’t necessarily expected to last the entire season.

For the Lions, getting Joseph and Branch back together would be a significant development, particularly with questions remaining at cornerback.

Did Fowler just reveal inside information about Joseph’s recovery? Possibly, but there’s no evidence in his post that he was reporting a new medical development.

For now, Lions fans can take some encouragement from his optimism while continuing to wait for an official update from the team.