NFL Insider Links Detroit Lions to Will Levis

Could the Detroit Lions kick the tires on quarterback Will Levis now that the Tennessee Titans have drafted Cam Ward No. 1 overall? CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin thinks the idea isn’t far-fetched, citing both financial and roster-fit incentives that might nudge Tennessee to pick up the phone.

TL;DR

CBS Sports lists Detroit as a logical landing spot if Tennessee shops Levis.

Titans can save $1.6 million by trading him after June 1.

Detroit’s QB room is solid but thin behind Jared Goff; Brad Holmes has shown interest in cost-controlled depth pieces.

Why CBS Sports Connects Will Levis Lions Dots

“The Tennessee Titans aren’t rushing to move on from the former second-round pick, at least publicly, but ever since the club’s new regime spent this year’s No. 1 overall pick on Cam Ward, the writing has been on the wall. Could coach Brian Callahan retain the big-armed youngster as Ward’s backup? Perhaps. But the Titans could save $1.6 million by trading Levis after June 1, whereas a trade or release prior to June 1 would’ve only saved the franchise about $600,000.” — Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports

Translation: Ward is the future, Levis is a movable asset, and post-June 1 math favors a deal.

Does Will Levis Fit Detroit’s Plan?

QB Depth Chart: Jared Goff is entrenched, Hendon Hooker is the developmental No. 2, and veteran Kyle Allen is on a one-year flyer. Levis would instantly compete for the primary backup spot.

Jared Goff is entrenched, Hendon Hooker is the developmental No. 2, and veteran Kyle Allen is on a one-year flyer. Levis would instantly compete for the primary backup spot. Contract Control: Two cheap years plus the fifth-year option align with Brad Holmes’ cap-conscious roster build.

Two cheap years plus the fifth-year option align with Brad Holmes’ cap-conscious roster build. Skill Set Match: Ben Johnson (now John Morton’s offense) values vertical-shot capability; Levis’ arm strength checks that box.

What Would It Cost?

Day-3 Pick Swap: Tennessee recoups mid-round capital while off-loading future guarantees.

Tennessee recoups mid-round capital while off-loading future guarantees. Conditional 2026 Pick: Increases if Levis hits playing-time escalators.

Increases if Levis hits playing-time escalators. Roster Player Swap: Detroit ships a depth defender or lineman where Tennessee lacks bodies.

Given the financial upside for the Titans and Detroit’s desire for QB insurance, a low-risk deal isn’t out of the question.

Bottom Line

For now, it’s speculative—but the Will Levis Lions connection makes sense on paper. Whether Holmes actually picks up the phone likely depends on Hooker’s summer progress and Tennessee’s willingness to sell low their former 2nd Round pick.