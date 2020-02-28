NFL Insider Michael Lombardi weighs in on latest Matthew Stafford report

According to a recent report from Michael Silver, some GMs and coaches around the league believe that Matthew Stafford may want to be traded by the Detroit Lions.

Following the report, NFL insider Michael Lombardi joined Mike Valenti on 97.1 The Ticket and weighed in on what Silver reported.

“Maybe Matthew Stafford might want to go somewhere else and play. That’s the tone and feel I’ve heard through the NFL. Not from Matthew directly. But there has been that sense that he would like out,”

Both Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia have made it clear that Stafford is not going anywhere and to be honest, even if Matthew wants out, it will not happen because of the salary cap implications.