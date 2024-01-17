NFL Insider Predicts Where Aaron Glenn Will Coach in 2024

The coaching carousel in the NFL is in full swing, and one name that's been making waves is Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. NFL insider Dan Graziano has made a bold prediction regarding Glenn's future, tipping him to take the helm of the Tennessee Titans as their head coach in 2024.

Graziano’s Prediction: A New Chapter for Titans with Aaron Glenn

Dan Graziano, known for his deep insights into the NFL's inner workings, has put forth Aaron Glenn as his prediction for the next head coach of the Tennessee Titans. Graziano’s forecast is backed by sources close to the situation who see Glenn as a strong contender for the role. His appeal as a former player, coupled with his contributions to Dan Campbell’s vision in Detroit, makes him an attractive prospect for the Titans.

“I've been told by a couple of people close to this situation to keep an eye on Glenn as a strong candidate,” Graziano writes. “The Titans are casting a wide and diverse net, and this is one of the tougher ones to call at this point, but Glenn has appeal as a former player, as a part of what Dan Campbell has built in Detroit and as the coordinator who graded out the best of any on either side of the ball in a recent NFLPA poll of players. He will get a head coach job sooner rather than later, and he could be the guy the Titans pick to work with GM Ran Carthon on their rebuild.”

Why Aaron Glenn?

Significant achievements have marked Glenn's journey as a defensive coordinator in Detroit. Under his guidance, the Lions' defense has shown considerable improvement, earning high grades in NFLPA polls of players. His ability to turn around a defense and his experience as a former player adds to his credentials, making him a suitable candidate for teams seeking a comprehensive rebuild.

Bottom Line: Anticipating Glenn’s Leadership

The prospect of Aaron Glenn leading the Tennessee Titans is an exciting development, offering a fresh direction for the franchise. His leadership skills, defensive acumen, and player-friendly approach could be the key ingredients for the Titans' success. Graziano’s prediction, if accurate, points towards a new era for the Titans under Glenn’s stewardship, potentially transforming them into a competitive force in the NFL. The coming days will reveal whether this prediction comes to fruition, but one thing is certain – Aaron Glenn's coaching future is bright and filled with possibilities.