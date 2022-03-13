NFL insider reports Detroit Lions have interest in handful of wide receivers

The Detroit Lions are reportedly interested in help on the offensive side of the ball, considering the fact that they were among the NFL’s least efficient on 3rd down and in the red zone.

And according to Yahoo NFL writer Jordan Schultz, there are a few names that the team reportedly has their eyes on. Among them include Christian Kirk of the Arizona Cardinals, Braxton Berrios of the New York Jets, and Russell Gage of the Atlanta Falcons. Additionally, Schultz notes the Lions “like” D.J. Chark of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

#Lions are “really hoping” to sign an impact WR to pair alongside rising star Amon-Ra St. Brown, a league source says. Among others, I’m told Detroit has interest in Christian Kirk, Braxton Berrios and Russell Gage — whom the #Falcons are hoping to bring back. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 13, 2022

D.J. Chark another guy the #Lions like. 2019 Pro Bowler is just 25 years old and will be fully healthy heading into next season. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 13, 2022

Kirk scored five touchdowns while hauling in 77 receptions for 982 yards in 2021. Meanwhile, Berrios racked up 431 yards on 46 receptions with two touchdowns, while Gage put up 770 yards on 66 receptions and four touchdowns.

Chark appeared in only four games with Jacksonville in 2021, racking up 154 yards on seven receptions with two touchdowns.