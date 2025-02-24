Monday, February 24, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsNFL Insider Reveals Matthew Stafford's Contract Demands for 2025
Detroit Lions

NFL Insider Reveals Matthew Stafford’s Contract Demands for 2025

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
1

NFL Insider Peter Schrager is reporting that Matthew Stafford is demanding $50 million for the 2025 season, joining a list of quarterbacks with lucrative new-money contracts.

Top Paid QBs (Based on AAV)

  • Dak Prescott: $60M
  • Joe Burrow: $55M
  • Trevor Lawrence: $55M
  • Tua Tagovailoa: $53.1M
  • Jared Goff: $53M
  • Justin Herbert: $52.5M
  • Lamar Jackson: $52M
  • Jalen Hurts: $51M

Stafford, whose current contract has him poised for a significant payday, is looking for a new deal to reflect his status among the elite quarterbacks. The Rams’ response to this demand could determine whether Stafford remains in Los Angeles or moves on to a team like the New York Giants, who may see Stafford as a potential answer to their quarterback needs.

Matthew Stafford By The Numbers (2024)

  • Games: 16
  • Completion %: 65.8
  • Yards: 3,762
  • Touchdowns: 20
  • Interceptions: 8

Will Stafford Stay or Go?

With a $50 million demand, Stafford’s future with the Rams is uncertain. Will the Rams meet the demand, or will Stafford’s next chapter involve a move to a team willing to meet his demands? Stay tuned!

Previous article
Detroit Lions Urged to Sign Former Pro Bowl Cornerback
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

1 COMMENT

  1. He’s worth 50 million. You were one play away from making the NFC final
    You decide not to play with Stafford you ain’t going to the NFC final

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Thomas C Riddell on NFL Insider Reveals Matthew Stafford’s Contract Demands for 2025
David Niezgoda on Detroit Lions Announce Full Coaching Staff for 2025
Garpike on NFL.com Reveals Detroit Lions Tackling Grade for 2024
B Walker on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
GovAssist LLC on Loser Eagles Fan Who Berated Female Packers Fan Fired From His Job
Tom on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
Chuck Murray on 10 Toughest players in Detroit Red Wings History
Gibby on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Mike on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Russ on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Designed and hosted by Level 99 Design