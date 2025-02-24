NFL Insider Reveals Matthew Stafford’s Contract Demands for 2025

NFL Insider Peter Schrager is reporting that Matthew Stafford is demanding $50 million for the 2025 season, joining a list of quarterbacks with lucrative new-money contracts.
My latest insights on Stafford and the Rams. pic.twitter.com/mHNebdmCkY— Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) February 24, 2025
Top Paid QBs (Based on AAV)
- Dak Prescott: $60M
- Joe Burrow: $55M
- Trevor Lawrence: $55M
- Tua Tagovailoa: $53.1M
- Jared Goff: $53M
- Justin Herbert: $52.5M
- Lamar Jackson: $52M
- Jalen Hurts: $51M
Stafford, whose current contract has him poised for a significant payday, is looking for a new deal to reflect his status among the elite quarterbacks. The Rams’ response to this demand could determine whether Stafford remains in Los Angeles or moves on to a team like the New York Giants, who may see Stafford as a potential answer to their quarterback needs.
Matthew Stafford By The Numbers (2024)
- Games: 16
- Completion %: 65.8
- Yards: 3,762
- Touchdowns: 20
- Interceptions: 8
Will Stafford Stay or Go?
With a $50 million demand, Stafford’s future with the Rams is uncertain. Will the Rams meet the demand, or will Stafford’s next chapter involve a move to a team willing to meet his demands? Stay tuned!
