NFL Insider Reveals Matthew Stafford’s Contract Demands for 2025

NFL Insider Peter Schrager is reporting that Matthew Stafford is demanding $50 million for the 2025 season, joining a list of quarterbacks with lucrative new-money contracts.

My latest insights on Stafford and the Rams. pic.twitter.com/mHNebdmCkY — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) February 24, 2025

Top Paid QBs (Based on AAV)

Dak Prescott: $60M

Joe Burrow: $55M

Trevor Lawrence: $55M

Tua Tagovailoa: $53.1M

Jared Goff: $53M

Justin Herbert: $52.5M

Lamar Jackson: $52M

Jalen Hurts: $51M

Stafford, whose current contract has him poised for a significant payday, is looking for a new deal to reflect his status among the elite quarterbacks. The Rams’ response to this demand could determine whether Stafford remains in Los Angeles or moves on to a team like the New York Giants, who may see Stafford as a potential answer to their quarterback needs.

Matthew Stafford By The Numbers (2024)

Games: 16

Completion %: 65.8

Yards: 3,762

Touchdowns: 20

Interceptions: 8

Will Stafford Stay or Go?

With a $50 million demand, Stafford’s future with the Rams is uncertain. Will the Rams meet the demand, or will Stafford’s next chapter involve a move to a team willing to meet his demands? Stay tuned!