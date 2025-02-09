fb
Saturday, February 8, 2025
Detroit Lions

NFL Insider Reveals What Detroit Lions Will Have to Give Up to Acquire Myles Garrett

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
As trade rumors continue to swirl around Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett, the Detroit Lions, along with other potential suitors, are reportedly weighing the price it would take to land one of the top pass rushers in the league. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are not expected to settle for less than a significant trade package in exchange for Garrett, whose immense talent is undeniable.

Myles Garrett

Two First-Round Picks or More? The Price of Myles Garrett

Fowler shared insights he gathered during the Super Bowl week, revealing that NFL insiders believe the Browns will demand a hefty return for Garrett.

“People I've talked to about Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett's trade market agree that his immense talent should garner at least two quality picks in return — either two first-rounders, or a first-rounder and a high-level Day 2 pick package,” Fowler explained. “They also agree the list of potential suitors would be condensed due to his desire to join a contender after requesting a trade.”

The high asking price reflects Garrett’s standing as one of the most dominant edge rushers in the NFL, having posted double-digit sacks in seven of his eight seasons. With his ability to disrupt offenses, Garrett could be a game-changer for any team, making him an extremely valuable asset on the trade market.

Detroit Lions Among the Potential Suitors, But Will They Pay the Price?

As Garrett has reportedly requested a trade, several NFL teams are expected to be in the mix to acquire him. The Lions are among the teams that could benefit from adding a player of Garrett's caliber to their defense. With Aidan Hutchinson already established as the centerpiece of Detroit’s pass rush, pairing him with Garrett would create one of the most formidable pass-rushing duos in the league.

However, the Lions are likely to hesitate when it comes to paying such a high price for Garrett. General manager Brad Holmes has adhered to a strategy of building through the draft, and giving up two first-round picks — not to mention additional high-level picks — would be a significant departure from that approach. While Garrett would unquestionably elevate Detroit’s defense, the Lions must weigh whether such an investment fits their long-term vision.

Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett’s Desire to Join a Contender

One of the key factors influencing Garrett’s trade market is his reported desire to join a contending team. The Browns, who have struggled to maintain consistent success in recent years, could be more inclined to send Garrett to a team that offers him the opportunity to compete for a Super Bowl. That could further narrow the list of potential suitors, with teams like the Lions — who are on the rise and have made significant improvements — in a better position to attract Garrett.

What’s Next for the Lions?

If the Lions are seriously considering making a move for Myles Garrett, it will require careful deliberation. Will they be willing to part with multiple premium picks to acquire a player who could take their defense to the next level? Or will they continue to build through the draft and avoid such a high-cost trade?

As the trade deadline looms and more details emerge about Garrett’s potential move, the Lions will be closely monitoring the situation. Whether or not they make a move for Garrett, one thing is certain: they are building a team capable of competing at the highest level, and adding a player of Garrett’s caliber could certainly accelerate their timeline.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
