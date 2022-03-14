NFL insider says Detroit Lions are ‘coveting’ S Marcus Williams… but it would be costly

There is no question about it, the Detroit Lions absolutely must solidify the safety position before the 2022 regular season begins.

Every since the 2021 season ended (and even before that), there has been speculation that the Lions could sign top free agent safety Marcus Williams.

Well, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports, the Lions are one of the NFL teams who are “coveting” Williams.

Schultz notes that Williams could easily command between $12-15 million per year.

Nation, would you be willing to shell out that much money for a safety?